OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,066 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.8% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $340.87. 1,715,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,926. The stock has a market cap of $150.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $345.12.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,630 shares of company stock worth $11,304,929 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.88.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

