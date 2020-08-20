OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 4,580 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,255,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,611,380. The stock has a market cap of $191.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.49 and a 200-day moving average of $133.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

