Orchid Island Capital (ORC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE: ORC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 8/18/2020 – Orchid Island Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “
  • 8/12/2020 – Orchid Island Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “
  • 8/8/2020 – Orchid Island Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “
  • 8/6/2020 – Orchid Island Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “
  • 8/3/2020 – Orchid Island Capital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
  • 7/20/2020 – Orchid Island Capital was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,900. The stock has a market cap of $338.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.32. Orchid Island Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a current ratio of 61.31.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.57. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Orchid Island Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,628,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 686,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,235,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 125,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 103,860 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 909.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 299,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 269,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

