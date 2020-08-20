OST (OST) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $606,820.00

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, OST has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One OST token can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Binance, IDCM and Gate.io. OST has a market cap of $8.97 million and $606,820.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00135203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.71 or 0.01752348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00194045 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00149371 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About OST

OST’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 754,695,028 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OST Token Trading

OST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinsuper, Binance, Gate.io, OKEx, Huobi and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

