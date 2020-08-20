PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives $85.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.21.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCAR. TheStreet upgraded PACCAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $344,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,950.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $280,530.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $2,746,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 58,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 26,340 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.17. The stock had a trading volume of 43,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.47.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.