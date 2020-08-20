Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Buys 1,687 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 9.2% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ithaka Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,262,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $214,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,491,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 5,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $34.22 on Thursday, reaching $1,581.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,706,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,498. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,586.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,503.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,380.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,075.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.