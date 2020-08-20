Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 81,363 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.5% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GS traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $201.85. 1,763,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,841,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.85 and a 200-day moving average of $195.75. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

