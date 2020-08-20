Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Cna Financial accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,464,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,077,000 after purchasing an additional 229,414 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cna Financial by 46.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 540,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 171,612 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Cna Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,888,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,704,000 after acquiring an additional 134,137 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cna Financial by 775.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 144,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 127,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cna Financial by 26,318.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 102,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 101,851 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cna Financial alerts:

In other Cna Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 99,367 shares of Cna Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $3,259,237.60. Insiders have purchased 564,430 shares of company stock valued at $17,946,911 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNA traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.03. The company had a trading volume of 158,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. Cna Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $51.30.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cna Financial Corp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Cna Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cna Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cna Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.