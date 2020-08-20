Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at Citigroup

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PANW. OTR Global downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $274.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.42.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $272.52. 1,246,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.48. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of -115.47 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $273.56.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total transaction of $2,753,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 960,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,406,164.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $21,744,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

