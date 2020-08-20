Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 230 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.2% during the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPM traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.48. 1,134,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,848. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.42, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPM. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

