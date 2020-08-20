Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 1,537 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.3% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,035,851 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $121,831,000 after acquiring an additional 84,927 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Intel by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,031 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $49.17. The stock had a trading volume of 54,963,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,604,148. The stock has a market cap of $206.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

