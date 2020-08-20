Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 1,673 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 30.5% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the second quarter worth about $569,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the second quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 83.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $157.96. 396,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.30, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.59. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total value of $464,479,395.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $11,173,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,581,917.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,053,694 shares of company stock worth $485,942,584. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Iqvia from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.11.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

