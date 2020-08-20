Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 210,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 16.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 90,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 21,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 18.4% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $35.61. 4,373,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,006,975. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

