Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 18,382 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after acquiring an additional 565,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,598,989,000 after acquiring an additional 386,175 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,104,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,075,326,000 after acquiring an additional 221,849 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $128.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,911,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,736,809. The company has a market capitalization of $232.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.72. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

