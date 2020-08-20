Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,688 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 464,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,685,000 after acquiring an additional 22,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.31. 18,439,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,230,439. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,869 shares of company stock valued at $895,356. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

