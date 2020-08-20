Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

VZ traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $58.96. 8,057,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,584,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average is $56.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.