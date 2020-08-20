Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $7.36 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 0.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,632,002,000 after acquiring an additional 295,599 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,743,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,086,943,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,190,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,639,000 after acquiring an additional 53,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,549,000 after buying an additional 43,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,107,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $927,330,000 after buying an additional 309,557 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $583.36. 552,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,651. The company has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $605.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $571.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.41 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total value of $791,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,748 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,701 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.17.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

