Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $8.46 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,527 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,723,000 after buying an additional 8,454,341 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 86.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,659,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,314,608,000 after buying an additional 7,735,426 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $398,420,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,407,719,000 after buying an additional 4,584,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,110,260,000 after buying an additional 3,395,345 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Bank of America raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.63. 3,099,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,491,312. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.51.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.