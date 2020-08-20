Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,281 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA boosted its holdings in Walmart by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,773,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Walmart by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Walmart by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,913,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,206,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $381.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.56 and a 200 day moving average of $122.36. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $137.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 255,000 shares of company stock worth $31,743,250 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.12.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

