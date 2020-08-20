Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.4% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Merchants Corp raised its position in Comcast by 9.6% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,685 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 170.8% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 125,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 79,337 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 27.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 36.0% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after buying an additional 112,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 15.6% in the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 144,493 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 19,468 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $43.27. 11,318,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,355,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Overbought

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit