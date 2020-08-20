Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.4% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Merchants Corp raised its position in Comcast by 9.6% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,685 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 170.8% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 125,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 79,337 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 27.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 36.0% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after buying an additional 112,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 15.6% in the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 144,493 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 19,468 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $43.27. 11,318,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,355,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

