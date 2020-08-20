Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,641 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BofA Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.03.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,286,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,022. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.81. The stock has a market cap of $119.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $162.89.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

