Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 165 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.4% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $422.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,122. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $423.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $399.23 and its 200-day moving average is $342.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $165.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,368 shares of company stock worth $76,862,859. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.