Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 284 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $458,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Alphabet by 251.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $31.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,576.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,417. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,587.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1,072.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,506.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1,380.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

