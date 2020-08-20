Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 15,214 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,214 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 71.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1,171.2% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

C traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.58. 15,817,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,203,682. The company has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.09. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

