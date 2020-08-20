Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 207 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 1.1% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,128,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 183,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 61,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in shares of Danaher by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 3,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $5,371,846.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,062.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $542,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,451,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,955 shares of company stock worth $82,882,475. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $205.66. 1,001,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,896. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $209.15. The company has a market capitalization of $147.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.59 and a 200 day moving average of $165.99.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

