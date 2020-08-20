Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 463 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,506,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 722,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,753,000 after purchasing an additional 52,032 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000.

VOO traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $310.82. 2,498,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,609,842. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $312.28.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

