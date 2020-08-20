Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 376,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,120,000 after buying an additional 272,552 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 18,701 shares during the period.

IJR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.09. 2,213,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,051,407. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average of $67.33.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

