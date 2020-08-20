PayBX Market Capitalization Achieves $1.34 Million (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. PayBX has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PayBX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00040372 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.87 or 0.05714101 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003660 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014351 BTC.

About PayBX

PayBX (AXPR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io

Buying and Selling PayBX

PayBX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

