Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Increased by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,346,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 668,577 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises 5.0% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $177,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 12.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 44,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 50,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.04. 1,068,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.75.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $802,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 40,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $2,952,524.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,292,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

