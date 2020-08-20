Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 6,257 Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Shares of LAMR traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,437. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lamar Advertising Co has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

