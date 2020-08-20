Pearl River Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 1,563.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 13.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.17.

Shares of GH stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.24. 21,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,444. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average of $80.03. Guardant Health Inc has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $105.84. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -74.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $644,490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 9,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $891,121.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,751,731.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,032,488 shares of company stock worth $751,382,992 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

