Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New $441,000 Investment in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,598 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 347.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 20.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 751.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 60,500.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 9,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $224,633.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,130.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 8,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $190,023.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,909 in the last three months. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.47. 102,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,958. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.77. Nutanix Inc has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $37.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $318.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.53 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nutanix Inc will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.61.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.