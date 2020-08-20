Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 8,492 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pearl River Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,115 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,492 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 4.7% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 37.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 32,702 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 218.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 707,574 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,773,000 after purchasing an additional 485,144 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.84. 566,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,368,923. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.90. The stock has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

