PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives $142.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.36.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.82. The stock had a trading volume of 153,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,408. The firm has a market cap of $191.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

