PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 32.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.5% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.72. 2,261,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,611,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.49 and its 200-day moving average is $133.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

