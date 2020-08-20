PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cowen upped their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,611,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

