PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Holdings Raised by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of PetIQ worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 6.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 2.9% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 37,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in PetIQ by 8.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in PetIQ during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PetIQ alerts:

NASDAQ PETQ traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,963. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44. PetIQ Inc has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, Director Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $539,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 76,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,649. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PETQ has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PetIQ from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.