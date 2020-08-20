Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 181,700 shares, a growth of 950.3% from the July 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,817.0 days.

Shares of TGSNF stock remained flat at $$15.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67. Pgs Asa has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $30.85.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pgs Asa in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

About Pgs Asa

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA provides geoscientific data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multi-beam data.

