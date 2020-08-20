Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Holdings Trimmed by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,594,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,003. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Scotiabank cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $325,600. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

