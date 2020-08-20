PHSC (LON:PHSC) Posts Earnings Results

PHSC (LON:PHSC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.11) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

PHSC stock remained flat at $GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.82. PHSC has a 52-week low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 16 ($0.21). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 million and a P/E ratio of -18.00.

PHSC Company Profile

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

