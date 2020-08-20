PHSC (LON:PHSC) Posts Earnings Results

PHSC (LON:PHSC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.11) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
PHSC stock remained flat at $GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.82. PHSC has a 52-week low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 16 ($0.21). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 million and a P/E ratio of -18.00.
PHSC Company Profile
