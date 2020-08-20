PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Receives $46.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNM. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

PNM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.42. 344,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.58. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $56.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $357.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 31,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

