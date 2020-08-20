Preveceutical Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Short Interest Update

Preveceutical Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the July 30th total of 1,018,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,226,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRVCF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 1,018,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,545. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Preveceutical Medical has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

Get Preveceutical Medical alerts:

About Preveceutical Medical

PreveCeutical Medical Inc, a health sciences company, develops options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. It has research and development programs, including dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the addictive analgesics, such as morphine, fentanyl, and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Preveceutical Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preveceutical Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.