Preveceutical Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Short Interest Update

Preveceutical Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the July 30th total of 1,018,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,226,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PRVCF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 1,018,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,545. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Preveceutical Medical has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10.
About Preveceutical Medical
See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Preveceutical Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preveceutical Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.