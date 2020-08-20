Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Position Reduced by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 4.5% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,621,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,489,000 after buying an additional 136,920 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 88,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 15,370 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $2,098,466.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,914 shares of company stock valued at $47,653,707. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.85. 4,352,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,016,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $339.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.88. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $137.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

