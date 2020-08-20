Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,621,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,920 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 8.8% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $313,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.85. 4,352,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,016,824. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $11,133,395.90. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 376,914 shares of company stock valued at $47,653,707. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

