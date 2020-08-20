Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.82. 189,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,528,865. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $339.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.88.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,914 shares of company stock valued at $47,653,707. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

