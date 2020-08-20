Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.5% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,621,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,489,000 after buying an additional 136,920 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.4% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.5% in the second quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

PG traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.85. 4,352,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,016,824. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $137.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 15,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $2,098,466.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 376,914 shares of company stock worth $47,653,707. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

