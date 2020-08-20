Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,263 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 870.7% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 281,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 252,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 540,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $11,133,395.90. Insiders sold 376,914 shares of company stock worth $47,653,707 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PG traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,352,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,016,824. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

