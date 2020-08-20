Profile Utility Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $98,439.89 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, LBank, Bit-Z and Allcoin. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $98,439.89 and approximately $20.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00053318 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,903.34 or 1.00339210 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002303 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000889 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00185911 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Coinrail, LBank, Allcoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

