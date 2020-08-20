QLC Chain (QLC) 1-Day Volume Hits $996,454.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Bitbns and Coinnest. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 19% against the dollar. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $7.35 million and approximately $996,454.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00134851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.57 or 0.01748523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00194890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00143024 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000161 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Coinnest, Binance, Kucoin and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.