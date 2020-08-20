Raise 24-Hour Volume Reaches $17,796.00 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Raise has a market capitalization of $263,010.06 and $17,796.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise token can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raise has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00135203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.71 or 0.01752348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00194045 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00149371 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Raise

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken

Buying and Selling Raise

Raise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

